A Nigerian lady was too happy to grab her international passport after going through the application herself

She shared a video showing when she travelled to the Nigerian Immigration Service office in Abeokuta to pick up the passport

She said in the video that she paid N26000 for the passport, which is a vital identification document

A lady was glad to pick up her Nigerian passport at the Abeokuta office of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

In a TikTok post, the lady, @vibewithmojisola, noted that she went through the passport application process herself.

The lady said she applied for the passport herself.

Source: TikTok

Also, she said she paid 26,000, and she showed when she arrived in Abeokuta and joined the queue at the NIS office.

She encouraged others who are desirous of getting their passports to try applying by themselves too.

"I applied for my Nigerian Passport with just N26k! I did it myself, and I am so happy! You can do it too!"

Points to note regarding the passport application in Nigeria

Dr Igbalajobi helps students get passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi was able to get N1.3 million through crowdfunding in January 2023.

With the money, some 100 students were supported in getting their passports.

The money is usually donated by well-to-do individuals willing to lift poor students.

