Nigerians can now apply for their international passports from the comfort of their homes as the Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has shared new guidelines.

In a tweet on X on Monday, the minister rolled out simple steps to apply for one's passport, adding that it can be achieved with a phone or computer.

Fresh applicants wishing to apply must be Nigerian, must have NIN, a passport photograph that meets the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and supporting documents.

People seeking passport renewal must have NIN, an old passport number, a passport photograph that meets ICAO standards and supporting documents.

Steps to apply for your international passport from home

1. Enter the NIS link and then enter your NIN to auto-fill your data from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

2. Complete other data fields as required.

3. Upload photographs of your passport and other supporting documents.

4. Walk into an immigration office for your biometric capture.

5. Your passport is ready for collection within two weeks.

Mixed reactions trail the interior minister's passport application release

@OSAMO1 said:

"Congrats Hon Minister.This is a massive start.Let us monitor the implementation closely.Typical of all new deployments,there will certainly be glitches.Let there be backup and resolution mechanism in place in order not to discourage users.Once again,congratulations to all of US!"

@dipupofunmi said:

"As long as people will still walk into the immigration office to capture biometrics, those officers will still frustrate the entire process."

@OnyedikaAnambra said:

"What is the person going to immigration for?

"Why can’t the process be completed without contact with immigration criminals."

@OgbeniDipo said:

"Great job. Please does this apply to those of us in the UK ?"

@greatchemical said:

"I speak for all Nigerians when I say, this is the best performing Minister right now."

@CallMeHabeeb said:

"The only working Honourable Minister Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Documents needed for online international passport application

