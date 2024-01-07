A UK-based Nigerian nurse lashed out at husbands who shunned work because their wives made a fortune at work

She revealed that her monthly income of N2.6 million naira fell short after tax reduction

She shared a TikTok video where she detailed her salary to prove that the husband had to contribute

A Nigerian nurse who worked in the UK expressed her frustration at husbands who avoided work because their wives earned a lot of money at work.

In a video shared by @justdoingmii, she disclosed that her monthly income of N2.6 million naira was not sufficient after tax deduction.

Lady cries out. Photo credit: Getty Image.

Source: Getty Images

She posted a TikTok video where she explained her salary to demonstrate that the husband needed to participate in the family’s financial responsibilities to ensure the family’s comfort and happiness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Figer Walata reacted:

“A lot of people make more money than nurses.. Business analyst.”

Jennifer Chino said:

“Nursing career is just name. Most HCA receive more then the nurses.”

Annabanana wrote:

“Are there men who are not the providers or primary providers in their families?? How do you stay with such a man asa woman?”

EstherMKX commented:

“People working in a coffee shop earn more than nurses.”

Thatmumof5:

"Mrs K, I am a team leader in a care home and I bring home £2500 after tax and other deductions....all nurses should be considering care homes not NHS."

Thatmumof5:

“Yeah I've head care homes pay more but also heard not so good scenarios.”

User22222_23:

“The money is not enough at all but it is with all careers in Britain people are struggling.”

