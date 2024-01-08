A woman has shared a cost-effective way to travel from Lagos, Nigeria to London, UK for less than 415,000 Naira

According to her, by combining flights with Air Peace and Ethiopian Airlines, passengers can save lots of money

The smart lady further revealed that passengers will also be enjoying a layover in Accra and Addis Ababa

A Nigerian woman on TikTok has advised netizens on one of the cheapest ways to reach London from Lagos.

According to the lady who claimed to have great experience in tourism, the trip was worth it for her.

Woman reveals affordable route from Lagos to London

For Nigerians seeking a budget-friendly alternative to move to London, the woman identified as @sassyfunke on TikTok recommended a route with Air Peace and Ethiopian Airlines, which costs around 410,000 Naira.

She revealed that passengers opting for the more affordable route will embark on a journey spanning approximately 23 hours and 15 minutes.

The trip will begin in Lagos, where travellers will board an Air Peace flight to Accra. After a five-hour layover in Accra, the journey will continue with Ethiopian Airlines from Accra to Addis Ababa.

Another layover awaits in Addis Ababa before the final leg to London Gatwick.

Funke highlighted an important aspect of this route: self-transfer and luggage handling.

Passengers will need to retrieve their luggage upon arrival in Accra from Air Peace and recheck it with Ethiopian Airlines for the onward journey to London.

While this added a level of inconvenience, it allowed lots of substantial savings on the overall trip cost.

She said;

“The cheapest way to get from Lagos to London would be to fly Virgin Atlantic and this would take you a direct flight and will cost you N911k, which is pretty much million naira, but if you don’t mind going through some ‘janglover’, you can get the trip for 410,000 naira.

"To get that price you’ll be flying air peace and Ethiopian, and your trip will start from Lagos, you go to Accra you wait there for five hours using Air peace, from Accra to Addis Ababa Using Ethiopian, you will wait there, from Addis Ababa to London Gatwick.

"This Johnny will take you up approximately 23 hours and 15 minutes. And it includes a self transfer. What does that mean? It means that between this air peace and Ethiopian, you have to carry your luggage in from Air peace and recheck it in for Ethiopian. Let me know if you’ll be trying this.”

Reactions as lady shares cheap route to London

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the viral clip.

Alfred reacted:

“I will oo, I'll even be able to explore for 5 hours in a country I didn't pay for.”

Chibueze commented:

“Just go from lagos to Benin La republic or Togo then from there take off to uk Et that's way cheaper.”

kehinde reacted:

“I got a cheap trip for someone he had 3 stopovers self transfer, he didn't want stress he paid 2 million instead of a little above 1/2 a million.”

@ducky reacted:

“Basically take flight from Ghana.”

Big Drey reacted:

“Normally Lagos traffic dey turn 1hour journey to whole day. We are use to the long journey. lol.”

Remi lawal reacted:

“It's a good deal, count me in on this adventure.”

Kingsley Ugama said:

“We need more people like you dear. Keep up the good job.”

