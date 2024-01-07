The possible reasons for the denial of the visa applications of Nigerians and other foreign nationals have been explained by a US immigration lawyer

According to the lawyer, there is only one trick which one must employ for a successful visa application interview

She shared four reasons for visa denial and offered solutions to ensure it does not happen on the next application

Lelia, a US immigration lawyer, has explained why American visa officers reject some people's visa applications.

In a TikTok clip, the lawyer, at Essien Law Firm, stated that people experience problems and eventual denial because of contradictions in their applications and statements.

The image of two men at a US immigration office used here is for illustration purpose only and is not related to the story. Photo Credit: Media photos, TikTok/@leliathelawyer

Source: Getty Images

"The reason your visa is denied is because the officer does not believe you or something is contradicting what you have on your form," Lelia said.

Four reasons your visa is denied

The four reasons, as highlighted by Lelia, are as follows:

1. It may be your application. She said nothing in your application should contradict what you say verbally. She noted that there is only one trick: to make the officer trust and believe you. Be prepared. Do not stutter.

2. Your application's information does not add to what you say.

3. It could be because you give short answers. Officers do not like short answers.

4. It is because your visit doesn't really add up with what you say. The moment the officer feels you will not return, the officer will deny your visa.

She advised people to be prepared and sound confident during their next interview appointment to prevent a repeat of visa denial.

Watch the video below:

People react to the lawyer's US visa application tips

user3676120258858Agnes said:

"Mine was denied l felt too bad."

jyne said:

"Thank you for all the videos you make.... they are super helpful."

Everything_Vickys said:

"What do I say when they ask me why am I traveling, can I tell them am going to visit my boyfriend who is a us citizen and the one sponsoring the trip."

Shenika jjje said:

"They denied me four times because I overstayed my time it be 20 years now."

Cristos Crizz said:

"Same for me as well, I got rejected b2 visa from Bahrain us embassy, they didn’t have intense to see the documents and proofs."

chioma said:

"Guys pls listen! She gave me tips and I succeeded."

Lawyer shares how to respond to US visa officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an immigration lawyer had shed light on how people can respond to questions asked by US visa officers.

In a helpful video she shared on the TikTok handle of Esien Law Firm, the lady said knowing the questions would prepare applicants on how to answer them rightly.

Lelia, a principal attorney at Essien Law Firm, said one of the visa officers' questions is what the applicant does for a living.

To answer this question, she said the applicant must respond intelligently by extending the answer to cover other things the visa officer might want to know concerning their job.

Source: Legit.ng