A Nigerian woman's display of respect and love for her husband has paid off as Nigerians continue to send her money

So far, she has received over N2 million in her account, a freezer gift, and job offers for herself and her husband

The stunned woman appreciated netizens for the financial support which came after she was dragged for saying she wakes up at 4:50am to cook for her man

In a heartwarming show of support, Nigerians have sent over N2 million to a woman criticised by a section of netizens after she revealed how she started waking up by 4:50am to prepare food for her husband.

The lady, @_Debbie_OA, showcased the over N1 million people sent her. Hours later, she cried out that it had reached over N2 million.

She expressed shock over the money received so far. Photo Credit: @_Debbie_OA

She displayed her account balance as she appreciated netizens for their love and support.

"Where's the tweet with my account number again gan sef. Please it's okay, I'm scared," she wrote.

@_Debbie_OA also announced that a businesswoman gifted her a freezer. Checks on her wall showed she was offered a virtual assistant job with a pay of N50k.

People also offered her husband job opportunities.

See her tweet here:

Netizens shower lady encomiums

@iam_Bjlee said:

"And some ppl are crying because she wakes up 4:50am to cook for someone she loves."

@47kasz said:

"This is minus mattress, freezer, blender, microwave & co!!! You deserve it not cos of you tweet but the consistency of respecting your husband + humility."

@RealAdeshina said:

"Now, I can sleep. Our target is 2m and here we are.

"Thanks to everyone.

"God bless your family.

"Twitter men 100-0 Twitter Feminist."

@abazwhyllzz said:

"Betting twitter, tech twitter never see this tweet yet oo. Once they see it,e fit reach 10M. Omoooo,so happy for you."

@obajemujnr said:

"X baddie -50k.

"Instagram Baddie - 100k.

"Snap Chat Baddie - 150k.

"Only fans - 200k.

"Good woman - 2 million.

"Thank God for giving us early directions this year."

@iam_Bjlee said:

"Maybe I was wrong. My mom would woke up 4:30am. To prepare us to pray and that woman will be using another hand to cook for us all. I was raised with love. My mom will cook for my dad anyday any time."

