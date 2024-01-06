A Nigerian woman has shared a video of her new apartment in Canada just a week after relocating

In her post, she expressed her excitement about the quick transition and showcased the beauty of her neighbourhood

Netizens have joined in the celebration, tapping into her good news and fortune in the comments section

A hardworking Nigerian woman who recently relocated to Canada has shown off her new apartment.

The woman known as @afikayo__ on TikTok mentioned that she moved in just a week after arriving in the country.

Lady moved into a new apartment in Canada after one week. Photo credit: @afikayo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman hits good fortune after relocating to Canada

This quick transition undoubtedly brought a sense of accomplishment and excitement to her journey.

She wrote:

“POV:you move into your first apartment after a week in Canada. I am not where I want to be yet but I keep in thriving guess who moved into her apartment after getting to in a week.”

Alongside the video of her new apartment, the woman also showcased the beauty of her neighbourhood in Canada.

The video captured the essence of the area, giving viewers a glimpse of the lovely surroundings that have become her new home.

The charming neighbourhood added to the overall joy and satisfaction of the woman's relocation experience.

Netizens celebrate as woman displays new apartment in Canada

Netizens have flocked to the comments section of her post, expressing their joy and congratulating her.

Adedara Olabisi said:

“Congratulations sis, pray they should approve my own visa too.”

@user6396927605741 reacted:

“Congratulations am happy for you I pray they should approve my own visa too.”

Watch the video below:

