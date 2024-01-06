A beautiful Nigerian lady has posted a video via her official TikTok handle which left netizens in awe

The captivating video captured the new fan her boyfriend installed in his Benz after she complained about heat

Some netizens praised the boyfriend's thoughtfulness and others expressed their desire to meet a good man

A Nigerian lady was recently captured in a moving Benz which had a fan spinning cool air towards her.

According to the identified as @tobi_lobad on TikTok, the fan was installed by her man because she complained about feeling hot.

She shared an intriguing clip of the fan positioned at the front of the Benz and facing her face directly.

She wrote;

“You told ur man you feel hot and the next day he had a fan installed in his Benz just for you. Whatever you do date an intentional man.”

Netizens react to video of fan installed in Benz

The video quickly garnered attention on the TikTok app with netizens expressing their shock and admiration.

Many questioned the absence of air conditioning in the Benz while others praised the boyfriend's thoughtfulness and understanding.

The unusual display of affection sparked a lively discussion among social media users.

Success Emperor reacted:

“Ac no Dey the Benz?”

@_Calcuta reacted:

“Mercedes has automatic AC why instal a fan?”

Rosey_hrt reacted:

“Is that Benz or Ben.”

@victor reacted:

“The AC don spoil?”

@sparkledee commented:

“No lose guard this your man oo, no wan meet am by mistake.”

@jolaoluwa said:

“So this is love.”

@ryaaa reacted:

“Omg romance.”

@patienc97 reacted:

“What happened to AC.”

WallyE$co said:

“Una dey worry.”

@faith kabwe reacted:

“A Benz without an an AC?”

@earth to Maimuna reacted:

“Understanding girlfriend.”

@tasha said:

“Which kind Benz be dis one na?”

