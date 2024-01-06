A Nigerian lady living in Germany disclosed that the authorities had summoned her to answer some queries

She explained that they had sent her the summons letter after noticing a large amount of money entering her account daily

In the video, she claimed that she was a businesswoman and appealed to her customers to support her

A Nigerian lady who resided in Germany shared a shocking revelation that the authorities had summoned her to answer some queries regarding her bank account.

She narrated that they had sent her the official summons letter after detecting a large and consistent inflow of money into her account on a daily basis.

The lady showed the letter. Photo credit: Getty image. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

In the video that she posted online at @questoramama, she asserted that she was a legitimate businesswoman and pleaded to her loyal customers to come to her defense and vouch for her credibility.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Earcr said:

“U dey Use ur account collect aza na.”

Otunba Mikey reacted:

“If you dey work. U no go dey see al this see finish from JB... i hope u sort it out without any issue.”

Vibes7383883 wrote:

“That is what you get when U dey with Jobcenter even if na 0.90 Cent yoU most explain to them how the 90 cent enter your account.”

Mr. Tao:

“Which business sister? weti you dey sell?”

CharlesIII:

“You dey do aza work.”

Marykiss osa:

“The something just happened to me.”

Mrs Koroma:

“It's everywhere my dear.”

Gabby:

“Na aza dey carry u go were u nor know so. U dey happy put.”

Omoye:

“Please is a your Germany acct or Nigeria account?”

Tehi:

“Blessed.. They'll never ask me such questions! Them Dey craze?”

Berry Punky:

“You dey remove ur percentage na.”

EmmyG:

“Pls be careful cause until they know why na so dem go dey disturb.”

Nigerian lady in Germany cries out over what a teacher gave her child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman residing in Germany has raised an alarm over the device a teacher at school gave her daughter.

Showcasing the device on TikTok, she said she found out about it after seeing something producing light on her daughter's shirt.

When she asked her daughter, the kid told her it was courtesy of a teacher. She said the teacher told her to hang it to protect them from thieves.

Source: Legit.ng