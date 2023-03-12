A Nigerian woman residing in Germany has lamented on social media over a device her daughter was given at school

She said she found a light shining on her daughter's shirt and found out it was from a device a teacher gave the child

The confused woman sought help from netizens in unravelling what the device is and appealed to the government for help

A Nigerian woman residing in Germany has raised an alarm over the device a teacher at school gave her daughter.

Showcasing the device on TikTok, she said she found out about it after seeing something producing light on her daughter's shirt.

She showcased the recording device her daughter was given. Photo Credit: @orakol8princessmairmaid

Source: TikTok

When she asked her daughter, the kid told her it was courtesy of a teacher. She said the teacher told her to hang it to protect them from thieves.

According to the kid, the teacher said the device would aid in apprehending any thief that shows up at the house.

The woman said it looks like a recorder and appealed to the government to come to her aid while also asking netizens to identify what the device is.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ryan-Blaze

"Please be very careful."

Princess Bola said:

"Talk to your daughter . she must have said something at school. But all the same the teacher or school should have invited you first. to discuss."

Adesina Sam Oluwasegun Change said:

"Your child complained in school... that's a voice recorder... They will do same to their citizens."

KASMOBI AQIB said:

"She told something in school that y dey is not camera is mic for record just beware of what you tell her or things you do in front of her."

ayemerekelvinomoi said:

"That is a bug, there is something your child said in school they want to get full clarity of what they are expecting. be careful dear."

Nelito1472 said:

"Your child must have said something about the family to the teacher. from all indication, the teacher wants to know more about your family."

Son of Joseph said:

"Hello this is not a camera but a voice recorder and maybe your child complain to the teacher say u dey beat am."

Source: Legit.ng