A Nigerian lady has stirred hilarious reactions on TikTok after sharing the message she received from her landlord

According to the lady, her rent expired in November of last year but she has not been able to renew it

The landlord’s New Year message left netizens in stitches and they shared their thoughts via the comments section

A conversation between a landlord and a tenant whose rent expired last year has sparked a frenzy online.

According to the lady identified as Joy Bassey, her rent expired way back in November but she has been unable to renew it.

Landlord sends epic message to tenant

However, to her surprise, her landlord decided to send her a New Year message, reminding her of the debt.

The message, which had ‘debtor’ at the end of it showcased the landlord's wit and humour in a rather petty manner.

The message read;

“Happy new year debtor.”

Netizens amused by landlord's message to tenant

As Joy's post gained traction online, netizens couldn't help but react to it.

Mayowa reacted:

“My own landlord say make we meet for court oo.”

Chidera cherry said:

“Mine has been disturbing me.”

@user7094882180510 said;

“It's just a reminder.”

@mamash880 reacted:

“Just a quick reminder.”

RUINCO HEITER reacted:

“Een wish you abii een no wish you?”

Donjoe commented:

“Taah my landlord no dey fear face.”

Sarafhina23 reacted:

“Blood of Jesus.”

Tonia commented:

“Heaven is far from your landlord.”

Adunniadedamilola38 reacted:

“This ur landlord na ment.”

See the post below:

