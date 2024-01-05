A Nigerian mother was spotted in a viral TikTok video having fun with her eight children

Amazingly, all eight children are girls, and they dropped funny lines about what makes them sisters

Many TikTok users who saw the video said the mother was blessed with fruits of the womb

Positive reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian mother who gave birth to eight children.

What drew the attention of netizens to the video was that all the children were girls.

The mother gave birth to eight daughters. Photo credit: TikTok/@lucy_lucent.

Source: TikTok

The video was seen on the TikTok handle of Lucy Lucent, and it showed the children having fun with their mother.

The video was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Eight girls, one mum."

The girls appeared one after the other, from the first daughter to the last.

Their mother was the last person to appear in the video. She listed some of her funny African mother traits.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian mother and her eight daughters go viral

Netizens have described the mother as a blessed woman.

@FlameZee042 said:

"Kudos to this mama."

@Leesha's kitchen said:

"God bless them all for you, mommy. I want to have more girls like you. I have 2 girls already I want more."

@Fashion Designer said:

"The mum is my mother .. always looking for something to say."

@Dee said:

"I have 4 of them...we are different with unique behaviors. We are sisters, even if you say I should not touch your things, I will touch."

@Nomzy said:

"You see that second to last born? Make them no gree for her o."

@Adanne ukaegbu said:

"Mummy, God bless and keep you to enjoy your girls because na better money you get oooo."

@Queen said:

"Second to the last girl, the both are very brilliant."

@Petty gold said:

"I don’t have any sisters. I'm always jealous. I must have plenty of children."

Young-looking mum dances with her daughters

A 44-year-old mother showcased her age-defying looks while dancing with her 15 and 16-year-old daughters.

The trio's synchronised moves and the mother's youthful appearance captivated viewers worldwide.

Netizens flooded the comments section with compliments.

Lady shows her sibling, who is a reverend sister

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that twin sisters with different personalities and lifestyles had become very popular on TikTok.

In several videos which have received millions of views, it was revealed that one of them is a reverend sister.

In one of the videos, the reverend sister wore a flowing, customised num dress while her sister was putting on a hot gown.

Source: Legit.ng