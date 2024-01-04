"It Happened to Me Too": Pregnant Woman Planning to Go For Photoshoot Gives Birth Unexpectedly
- A woman unexpectedly gave birth to her baby when she was planning to go to the studio for a pregnancy photoshoot
- The baby apparently arrived before the expected delivery date, and the mother could not have the pregnancy shoot anymore
- She has shared a video to celebrate on TikTok, and many mothers said the same thing happened to them when they were pregnant
A mother said she welcomed her baby on the very day she planned to go for a pregnancy photoshoot.
In a video she shared on TikTok, the mother, @cicibamike2, said her baby surprised her, apparently arriving before the expected delivery date.
She was spotted dancing happily and showing off her baby bump in a video which was recorded before the arrival of the baby.
The arrival of her bundle of joy made it impossible for the pregnancy shoot to happen as planned.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
When she shared the video, a lot of her followers who saw it said the same thing happened to them.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady gives birth after planning pregnancy photoshoot
ABIKE said:
"I won’t stop congratulating people until my turn. Congrats dear."
@Cripsy commented:
"The same here with me. I fell into labour, where I went for my makeup for my photoshoot. All thanks to God, tomorrow is my son's naming ceremony."
@user3741930597314 commented:
"My baby allowed me to do mine on August 7 and I gave birth august 8, merciful God."
@Ajokeade174 said:
"Same here ooo. Even I don carry cloth dey go studio but I thank almighty God that it ended in praise."
@Mumcy Tony said:
"Congratulations. My shoot was May 1st and I gave birth on April 29th."
@ZEELAT said:
"Congratulations, dear. But how do y’all cope with all these tight gowns during pregnancy? I dey always fear."
Pregnant woman goes to a restaurant instead of antenatal clinic
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who was pregnant said she was supposed to visit the hospital for an antenatal check-up but opted to go to the restaurant instead.
She collected money for antenatal, but she was spotted having a good time and playing like a kid at a fun spot.
The woman made it clear that her husband would think she was in the hospital, but she was actually eating fried chicken somewhere in town.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng