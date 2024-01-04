A woman unexpectedly gave birth to her baby when she was planning to go to the studio for a pregnancy photoshoot

The baby apparently arrived before the expected delivery date, and the mother could not have the pregnancy shoot anymore

She has shared a video to celebrate on TikTok, and many mothers said the same thing happened to them when they were pregnant

A mother said she welcomed her baby on the very day she planned to go for a pregnancy photoshoot.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the mother, @cicibamike2, said her baby surprised her, apparently arriving before the expected delivery date.

Her baby arrived unexpectedly before the photoshoot. Photo credit: TikTok/@cicibamike2.

Source: TikTok

She was spotted dancing happily and showing off her baby bump in a video which was recorded before the arrival of the baby.

The arrival of her bundle of joy made it impossible for the pregnancy shoot to happen as planned.

When she shared the video, a lot of her followers who saw it said the same thing happened to them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gives birth after planning pregnancy photoshoot

ABIKE said:

"I won’t stop congratulating people until my turn. Congrats dear."

@Cripsy commented:

"The same here with me. I fell into labour, where I went for my makeup for my photoshoot. All thanks to God, tomorrow is my son's naming ceremony."

@user3741930597314 commented:

"My baby allowed me to do mine on August 7 and I gave birth august 8, merciful God."

@Ajokeade174 said:

"Same here ooo. Even I don carry cloth dey go studio but I thank almighty God that it ended in praise."

@Mumcy Tony said:

"Congratulations. My shoot was May 1st and I gave birth on April 29th."

@ZEELAT said:

"Congratulations, dear. But how do y’all cope with all these tight gowns during pregnancy? I dey always fear."

Pregnant woman goes to a restaurant instead of antenatal clinic

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who was pregnant said she was supposed to visit the hospital for an antenatal check-up but opted to go to the restaurant instead.

She collected money for antenatal, but she was spotted having a good time and playing like a kid at a fun spot.

The woman made it clear that her husband would think she was in the hospital, but she was actually eating fried chicken somewhere in town.

Source: Legit.ng