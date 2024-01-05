A young Nigerian man revealed how he achieved his dream of building his own school and getting the necessary approvals to run it in Lagos

He said that the most challenging part of the process was obtaining the permits to offer educational services

The video showed him proudly standing behind his school building while many people praised him

A young Nigerian man has shared his amazing journey of how he fulfilled his dream of building his own school and getting the required approvals to kickstart it in Lagos.

He narrated his inspiring story in a TikTok video that has attracted thousands of views and comments.

Nigerian man builds his own school. Photo credit: @kenwaoji/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that the most difficult part of the whole process was securing the permits from the authorities to offer quality educational services to the people through his school.

The video shared by @kenwaoji showed him standing proudly behind his impressive school building, while many people congratulated him and commended him for his remarkable achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

NK_Angel reacted:

“Congratulations. it's not easy oo.”

Ken Nwaoji responded:

“Ahhh I can tell you're a school owner too.”

DeluxebagsbyCJ said:

“May God grant you the best members of staff ever ( teaching and non teaching).”

Dee wrote:

“Na school be this, no be the one I Dey serve.”

Terten Discipo:

“Approved for wat ??? Congrats tho.”

Ken Nwaoji responded:

“It's a certification, where you're given a license to provide academic services. It gives legitimacy to you work.”

Katejessica540:

“I want this testimony for my tuition fee.”

Ken Nwaoji responded:

“It's not too big for God to do it, keep aking g and keep your praying, keep speak eyes open for the "hidden ram' amongst the bushes (ref Gen 22:13).”

Joel:

“Finally have my own poultry.”

Ochulonono:

“Congratulations, This is going to be me soon. Got Ed/Econ's 1st degree, currently running my masters in Ed/Mgt and planning. Can't wait to start mine.”

Nigerian man opens school, builds free boat for his students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man identified as Noah Shemede, who recently built a free school, has achieved another applaudable feat.

In an interview with LegitTV, the young man revealed that he is the first person to build a free school boat to transport kids to school in the Makoko area of Lagos State.

Since the community is located in a riverine area, children have difficulty going to school.

Source: Legit.ng