In a TikTok video, a young man revealed the best four jobs that offer high pay without needing a degree

He said that these jobs were completely online and did not involve any talking, he only had to work for a few hours to finish his task

The four jobs he mentioned were Yelp, Apple Home Advisor, AMEX virtual customer, and airline virtual assistant

A young man has recently shared his insights on the best four jobs that pay well but do not require any formal education in a TikTok video.

He disclosed that these jobs are ideal for people who prefer to work from home and avoid talking to anyone, as everything is done online.

He shared four high paying jobs. Photo credit: @therealmelaninking/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @therealmelaninking added that the person only had to spend a few hours each day to complete his task and earn a decent income.

The four jobs that he mentioned in his video were Yelp, where one writes reviews for businesses, Apple Home Advisor, where one provides technical support for Apple products, AMEX virtual customer, where employee handles customer service for American Express, and airline virtual assistant, where a person assists customers with booking flights and other travel arrangements.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jocelyn reacted:

"What's the yelp position called?"

Coochiana Grande said:

"What's the exact name of that yelp position?"

Rahn wrote:

"How do l apply for yelp."

Davo commented:

"How do we apply?"

User938383928383:

"What if you don't have your high school diploma yet."

Sassy Pants:

"What are the age requirements."

Alexxx:

"Whats the title for the yelp position."

AlphaWolfe:

"Hey man. Absolutely love the content. Really gained a lot of inspiration from you all you do!"

Rebel Chick:

"Tell me how please! Ready to be at home."

Introvert:

"Can you tell me bout chime and if it's worth it?"

Kulblue:

"How can l apply please."

