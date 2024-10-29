The Assemblies of God Church owns a university known as Evangel University, located in Akaeze, Ebonyi state

The school fees at Evangel University published on its website show that the school gives discounts to some students

Students who are members of the Assemblies of God Church are allowed to pay less school fees as compared to those who are not

Evangel University is located in Akaeze, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

According to school fees details published on the website of the school, students who are known members of the church get discounts.

This is coming at a time when some Nigerians accuse churches of building universities and costing the school fees so high that members of the congregation cannot afford to send their children there.

Evangel University school fees for non-health science courses

The school fees details show that students who are members of the Assemblies of God church pay 20% less in tuition fees only than those who are not.

The tuition fee is N56,000 for members and N70,000 for non-members studying non-health science courses.

The total first school fee for students who are members of the church is N175,000, while non-members pay N189,000 per semester.

For the second semester, Assemblies of God students pay N147,000, while non-members pay N161,000 as fees.

Evangel University school fees for health science courses

The Evangel University College of Health Sciences charges higher school fees but there are still discounts for Assemblies of God students.

According to the school fees details, Assemblies of God students pay N76,400 as tuition while non-members pay N95,500 as tuition for first and second semester.

When other charges are added, the first-semester school fees come down to N195,400 for members and N214,500 for non-members.

Also, members pay N166,400 as total school fees for the second semester but non-members pay N185,500.

The school fees seen on the website of the school are for the 2023/2024 academic session.

This might go down well with people who accuse churches of charging high school fees in their schools.

Some students of the school were seen speaking in a video posted on its YouTube channel.

