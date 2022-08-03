A Nigerian man has been hailed online after opening a free school for children living in Makoko area of Lagos State

The young man also went the extra mile to build a free boat which would convey the children to the school

Speaking to LegitTV, he opened up about his vision to ensure that children have access to quality education no matter what

A young man identified as Noah Shemede who recently built a free school, has achieved another applaudable feat.

In an interview with LegitTV, the young man revealed that he is the first person to build a free school boat to transport kids to school in Makoko area of Lagos State.

Since the community is located in a riverine area, children have been finding it difficult to go to school.

Noah noticed the condition of the kids and decided to build a boat which would be conveying them to and fro.

Noah speaks on his motivation

When asked what inspired him to do such a great thing for the kids, Noah said he believes in education and future of children.

He said no matter how a child might look, he or she can become the president tomorrow. According to him, all children deserve sound education no matter where they live, thus his reason for building a boat to endure that children go to school.

He recognised the need for children to be able to move to school easily in the community, thus, he launched a school boat that can convey up to thirty children at a time.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Noah Shemede's great act

Mabel Agoh said:

"But this kind school, no late comers Come to think of it do this people ever experience flood at all?"

Ade Bakin stated:

"Wow!!! This is awesome and applaudable. This are the kind of people we need in our communities. People that can think out of the box. I pray this gets to the appropriate authorities and may you find favour ijn."

De Mavis noted:

"Problem be say no body will be willing to support him."

Adetunji Olusola reacted:

"Waohhhhhh. This is great. Our leaders should watch this. Even if they watch, what will they do?"

Fred Omoaka remarked:

"Great sacrifice. May the Lord reward you mightily. Let ASUU see this."

Christina Ifeoma reacted:

"God will enrich you to do more sir. Long life and good health I wish you."

