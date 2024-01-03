A Nigerian man has caused a frenzy on the X app after sharing how he suddenly quit his job this new year

According to him, he was at the bus station headed to work when the idea came to his head to quit immediately

Netizens have expressed their support for his decision, offering prayers for his success in finding a new path

A Nigerian man has narrated the unexpected manner in which he quit his job in the early hours of the new year.

The young man identified as @Delecredible on X said he stood at the bus station heading to work when he suddenly had a realisation that this wasn't the path he wanted to pursue in 2024.

Man takes bold decision to quit job Photo credit: @delecredible/X

Source: Twitter

Man’s hilarious job resignation at the bus station trends

According to him, he immediately made the decision right there at the bus station not to go to work anymore.

He wrote;

“The way I quit my job this morning is just so hilarious, I got to the bus station heading to work and I was like na this isn't what I wanna do with my life this year.”

Netizens react with prayers and support for man who quit job

Netizens were quick to offer their support and well wishes to the man after hearing his story.

They expressed their prayers for him to find clarity and success in discovering a new path that aligns with his aspirations for the year ahead.

@adaezennaji_ said:

“Love it for you. Here's to better things.”

@johnpraise_ said:

“I pray you get clarity and a job you truly want.”

@daisyiv_ reacted:

“I pray that God guides and protect ur decisions ahead, I might do the same soon.”

@AwwalNdako commented:

“Do it formally please. And may God see you through your next endeavours.”

@jdibarz reacted:

“Good. Now, fund your sporty.”

@shopfromros reacted:

“This was me last year. No plan, no savings. Dressed up for work, on getting outside, I said "Nah, I'll pass.”

@victorichman reacted:

“It was at that moment, u realize, that u only have one life.”

@LaceVine said:

“I hope you have another job secured and other sources of income before quitting this one.”

@onefynboyly said:

“Omo so happy for you. Unto the next! better days ahead.”

@levyngrey said:

“This was how I felt yesterday.”

@OloriOfOloris reacted:

“This is so so real! I hope you get a way better one that you're happy with soon.”

See the post below:

Lady quits job for church rehearsals

Means, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who identified herself as Josephine has revealed the response he received from a neighbour who quit her job.

In a trending tweet, she said her neighbour told her that she left her job because the office refused to grant her permission to participate in church rehearsals.

Read the entire tweet below: "So I noticed my Neighbor has not been going to work for a while now,so today I decided to approach her to know why she said she quit her job because her office has consistently refused to give her permission to participate in her church choir rehearsals."

Source: Legit.ng