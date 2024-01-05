A Nigerian man has gone viral on the TikTok app after sharing a hilarious video of the bread his son left for him

His son had consumed only the inner whitish inside of the bread, leaving the brownish part for him to eat

Netizens found the video amusing and flooded the comments section with creative suggestions on how to enjoy the empty bread

In a video shared on TikTok, a man captured a hilarious shape of bread that looks like a square box

According to him, his son left the outer layer of the bread for him after devouring the inside part of the bread.

Dad shares hilarious video of son's leftover bread Photo credit: @themasterretsam/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares son’s hilarious bread-eating style

From the video shared, it looked like a hole was dug in the middle of the bread as the child ate only the inner part of the bread and ignored the brownish part, much to the amusement of viewers.

The video shared by @themasterretsam quickly gained popularity, showcasing the unique eating habits of some children and even adults.

Amidst the laughter, the man playfully wrote in the caption;

"See how my son chop bread na me go chop the remaining!"

Netizens' hilarious suggestions to dad on how to eat son's leftover bread

Netizens couldn't resist joining in on the fun. The comments section of the video was filled with creative and humorous suggestions on how to enjoy the empty bread.

@eghonghonomoqui said:

“Put ewa agayin inside and enjoy yourself.”

Ademide said:

“Just pour Fanta inside. Best way to eat bread and drink.”

Mk~ commented:

“En even try to leave hole for you to put egg inside.”

Prisgold fashion commented:

“Space to put akara if you want to eat the remaining.”

@olaitan reacted:

“Pour drink inside lobatan.”

Lerry reacted:

“Just add beans inside or u make tea inside use am lyk cup.”

@bettie commented:

“It can serve as plate.”

Jenipha535 said:

“Normally if I must eat bread na those brown part I dey eat oo. Then throw away the rest if nobody go gree chop am.”

Watch the video below:

