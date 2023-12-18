A Nigerian man who had graduated with a first-class degree from Nile University revealed the useful tips and tricks he used to excel in his exams

The young man stated that most top students understood that finding the right material for a course was as crucial as reading it

He also shared a story about a lecturer who always brought a book that did not contain the content of the course he was teaching to deceive the students who wanted to take a shortcut

A Nigerian man, James Gabriel Kamsanya, who had achieved the remarkable feat of graduating with a first-class degree from Nile University disclosed the useful tips and tricks he employed to excel in his exams.

The young man asserted that most top students grasped the importance of finding the right material for a course, as it was as vital as reading it thoroughly.

He also recounted how a cunning lecturer always carried a book that did not have any relevance to the course he was teaching, in order to mislead the students who wanted to take a shortcut and copy his notes.

The man explained how he had avoided falling into this trap and how he had searched for the best sources of information for each course.

UI first-class graduate shares secrets to his academic performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a first-class graduate in Civil Engineering from the University of Ibadan (UI), Jubril Ojedele, also narrated how he was able to achieve the feat.

The 25-year-old said he read for hours because he needed to read ahead of others, so he could assist some of his struggling colleagues.

The Oyo state indigene stated this during an interview with the Punch.

