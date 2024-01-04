In a Facebook post, a Nigerian lecturer revealed how he showed love and care to his wife at home

He said that he often ran errands for her, washed her clothes, and cooked for her

He added that he did those things out of love and did not care if anyone thought he was weak because of this

A Nigerian lecturer, who teaches at a prestigious university, shared his heartwarming story of how he treats his wife at home with love and care.

In a Facebook post that went viral, he revealed the various ways he expresses his affection and gratitude to his spouse.

The husband is caring. Photo credit: Austine Imoniche Oviosun/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He said that he often ran errands for her, such as going to the market, he also washed her clothes and cooked for her, making sure she had delicious and nutritious meals.

He added that he did those things out of love and respect for his wife, who supported him in his career and life.

He did not care if anyone thought he was weak because he loved his wife dearly and wanted to make her happy.

See the Facebook post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Enabulele Enabulele said:

“Yes... The one wey dey pain me pass na Buy Shobbo.”

Tochi Onuoha:

“Awwwwww! Them sabi me for Liverpool mrkt, no body need send me.”

Samuel Chinedu:

“Lols I wonder the mentality some men have. ls she your house help that you can't help her buy that?”

Source: Legit.ng