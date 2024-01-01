A woman has shared an exciting opportunity for teachers to work in the United States through a visa-sponsored teaching job

The program, facilitated by TPG Actual Exchange, allows foreign teachers to teach in the US for up to five years

Netizens have shown great interest in this opportunity in the comments section of the informative video

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on the TikTok app after sharing useful information with netizens.

Addressing teachers via the platform, she shared how they can apply for teaching in the United States from their home countries.

Teachers advised to apply for program in US Photo credit: ADRIAN DENNIS, Bloomberg/ Getty Images Depicted persons have no relationship with this story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Woman advises teachers willing to practise in the US

According to the woman identified as @evamtalii on TikTok, the program is administered by TPG Actual Exchange, an official J1 visa sponsor designated by the US Department of State.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said that foreign teachers can participate in the program for up to five years, with an initial visa duration of three years.

After completing the initial three-year visa, teachers have the option to request a two-year extension, allowing them to teach in the US for a total of five years.

However, at the end of the program, participants are required to return to their home countries for a minimum of two years before being eligible to return to the US on a J1 or immigrant visa.

In her words;

“If you are a teacher in your home country and you are interested in teaching in the United States of America, stay till the end of the video. I want to share an opportunity you can move to the USA as a teacher using the J1 visa.

"The opportunity is actual exchange program, it is handled by an organization called TPG actual exchange, they are an official J1 visa sponsor for teacher exchange visitors and it is designated by the US department of state.

"So if you are a teacher in your home country, you can engage in the actual exchange program for up to five years and the initial visa that you will be issued by the US government is for 3 years.

"At the conclusion of three years, you can request for an extension of 2 years which gives you a total of five years teaching in the US as a foreign teacher. At the end of the program, you are required to return to your home country for a minimum of two years before you can return to the US on the J1 and immigrant Visa.“

Netizens show interest in Visa-sponsored teaching job

The news of this visa-sponsored teaching job has sparked great interest among netizens.

Many teachers from around the world are excited about the opportunity to teach in the United States and experience a new culture.

Maulepe Stephen commented:

“I’m interested im a teacher and a graduate.”

Yolandaobaa said:

“Early childhood teacher in Ghana.”

@wambiruwangare4 commented:

“Do they do for college teachers?”

@naomijemutai19 reacted:

“Can I apply with ID. I dont have a passport for now.”

Shazzie Chemuu said:

“Is English test needed?”

@moo commented:

“Hi, can a TTC graduate teacher qualify for this program.”

Catherine k reacted:

“But they need you to have a USA bachelors in teaching.”

George - Best said:

“Am very much interested in this.”

@maish commented:

“Hi,I'm interested, I'm highschool teacher teaching maths /physics.”

Watch the video below:

Abroad-based lady dishes advice to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user with the handle @becky.moyo has shared valuable advice for individuals planning to travel to the United Kingdom in September. Based on her personal experience, she provided a comprehensive list of items to pack and important steps to take upon arrival.

In the video, Becky advised travellers to bring enough clothes, including jean trousers and a jean jacket. She also suggested that ladies bring edge controls and an ample supply of wigs. Other essential items she mentioned included chargers, needles, threads, extra buttons, one or two thermal wears, a Bible, and all necessary skincare products.

Becky recommended shopping for sneakers in Nigeria and bringing enough perfumes. She advised travellers to pack blades but not in their hand luggage. Additionally, she suggested bringing one or two bedsheets and carrying a wrapper.

Source: Legit.ng