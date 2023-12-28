Nigerians can now relocate and work in Canada thanks to an immigration initiative introduced by the Government of Saskatchewan

The Canadian province's new program was put in place to meet its labour needs and is for intermediate and low-skilled workers

To be eligible, one must possess at least one year of full-time work experience in the past three years

The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced the International Skilled Worker Hard-to-Fill Skills Pilot program to meet its labour needs.

The Canadian province hopes to get Nigerians and other foreign nationals who are intermediate and low-skilled workers and fit into the categories listed on its official page.

A TikToker, who broke the news, said the initiative is one of the easiest pathways to permanent residency for Nigerians and other nationals in 2024.

He added that it doesn't require proof of funds or express entry, and the interested person only requires a job offer and other requirements to relocate and work in the Canadian city.

People who can apply

A look at the website explains those who should apply for the program:

"This sub-category is for intermediate and low-skilled workers in eligible, high-demand occupations who:

"Have an offer for a job in Saskatchewan.

"Meet the criteria of the sub-category.

"Intend to reside in Saskatchewan as a permanent resident. Note: all nominees with temporary work permits must reside in Saskatchewan."

The eligibility requirements

1. Have at least one year of full-time work experience in the past three years (in your intended occupation or acceptable related occupation); or six months (780 hours) of full-time (30+ hours per week) work experience in the job with the employer that has provided you the Job Approval Letter.

The work experience does not need to be consecutive work experience in either case.

2. Have a language score of at least Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) 4. Some employers or regulators may ask for scores that are higher than CLB 4.

3. Have completed secondary school (high school) or higher level education.

4. Have an SINP-approved offer for a permanent, full-time job in Saskatchewan.

Internet users react

lolaolu said:

"I have all the requirements but getting job is very difficult."

MODALOVE PROPERTIES said:

"Omo so I'm reading and researching on how to travel to another man's country..what happened to my own country..."

lakeside024 said:

"Bro I won apply for my masters I no see the course wey I want."

abelkevin955 said:

"Thank you Prof for this information."

Aderemi Adeniyi said:

"Thank you and God bless you dear bro."

juliejack578 said:

"Pls I have basically all that's required including a CLB of 7 but I still can't meet the 60 points required while filling the form. How do I go about it."

Aladdin said:

"For the language test, what if I’ve completed university and I was taught in English, is it still necessary to get test score?"

Canada reopens two programs for Nigerians to relocate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had announced two programs to help people relocate with their families.

Nigerians applying via direct entry must possess 12 months of relevant work experience and choose a category.

The programme is structured for five years and offers eligible caregivers and their families the opportunity to immigrate to Canada with the prospect of becoming permanent citizens.

The application process is categorised into two main pathways: Direct entry into permanent residence and gaining experience. The cost to apply starts at $CAN 1,085, which is N982,030.

