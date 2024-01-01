Global site navigation

"Come and Live in UK": White Man Offers Visa Sponsorship for Nigerians to Work for Charity Abroad
People

by  Victor Duru
  • Nigerians passionate about humanitarian activities now have an opportunity to work in the United Kingdom on a sponsored charity visa
  • This is as a charity organisation, Great Minds Bright Futures, has announced a visa sponsorship for volunteers willing to work in the UK
  • The founder of the organisation, Dave Armstrong, shed light on how interested people can apply for the 2024 opportunity

Dave Armstrong, the founder of Great Mind Bright Futures organisation, has announced a 12-month charity visa sponsorship for Nigerians and other nationals to live and work in the UK.

In a now-viral TikTok video, the UK man, who started volunteering since he was 12, explained the purpose of the visa sponsorship.

White man offers visa sponsorship to Nigerians to work for his charity in UK
He said successful applicants would be in the UK by April 2024. Photo Credit: @greatmindsbrightfutures
Source: TikTok
"We are offering you the opportunity to work with us, Great Minds Bright Futures, in the UK for 12 months on a sponsored charity visa," he said.

According to him, the opportunity is open to people who are passionate about changing their lives and that of people around them and are also interested in the activities of his non-governmental organisation.

How to apply

He directed interested folks to email @greatmindsbrightfutures.co.uk, get an application form and submit it before the end of January 2024.

Dave revealed that formal interviews would be conducted in February and March 2024 and successful applicants should be in the UK by April.

Great Mind Bright Futures is a charity organisation that provides food, health, education and love to Malawian and Ugandan orphans, a statement on its TikTok page reads.

Watch the video below:

People show interest in the opportunity

@gracelove said:

"I am in very much in."

Winnieben07 said:

"Following to stay informed."

Prophet kingsley Iwejor said:

"I'm. in, but can technicians Apply.?"
keh_g said:
"Can we get a testimony of any successful candidate?"

muwongefrank said:

"Am in interesting am from Uganda.
"21yrs, interested in working in the UK."

Gisha said:

''High taxesrather keep my anxiety this way."

UK government releases list of companies approved to sponsor work visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom government had released a list of 2,000 companies approved to sponsor work visas.

In a message shared on its website, the UK government provided seven signs job seekers should be on the lookout for to avoid turning a potential dream job into an instant nightmare.

The warning is coming amid a recent report detailing how many Nigerians and other countries' nationals were left destitute after paying agents huge amounts of money to travel to the UK on skilled workers' visas only to find out they had no jobs.

The UK government operates a skilled worker visa system that allows qualified nationals from other countries to work there.

Source: Legit.ng

