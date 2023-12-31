A Nigerian lady moved to Canada with her husband to start her postgraduate studies

She recorded a video of her first day at university, from the time she left her home with her spouse

She wished that this video, which captured her daily life as a postgraduate student in Canada, would be the first of many

A Nigerian lady embarked on a life-changing journey to Canada with her supportive husband, where she enrolled in a postgraduate programme at a prestigious university.

She documented her memorable first day at the campus in a video, capturing every moment from the time she stepped out of her cozy home with her loving spouse.

Lady shares first day in school. Photo credit: @omoteenu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She expressed her hope that this video, which showcased her daily experiences and challenges as a postgraduate student in Canada, would be the first of many, as she wanted to share her pride and joy in pursuing her academic dreams in a foreign country.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kidman reacted:

“Congratulations.. enjoy your stay..I'm coming to Canada this December.”

Zeewakkie said:

“What school is this?the view is everything,so great to know your first day went well,best wishes Sis.”

OEniola:

“Congratulations I like seeing timelines like this it's beautiful.”

Dcobrajay:

“I just graduated wit 3.79cgpa, I don't even know how to go about the graduate school process, so tiring and depressing.”

Pamilerin_Ayomii:

“Hello ma'am how did your husband go with you ... Pls I want to apply for my husband I don't know how to go about it.”

YAdewale Grace:

“Please can you do a video on hoW you got an admission and every process?”

Omolola Oluwaseyi:

“Please what cert did you use to apply.”

Francess obas:

“Me way he sabi look I go just dey do like villagers .. I we received my approved with faith amen Amen Amen. Amen.”

Lady who relocated abroad gets employed in restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A hardworking lady identified as @zy___harrison on TikTok documented her experience on her first day at work in Canada.

The happy lady expressed her excitement to bag her first job as an international student living in Canada.

In her caption, Zainab said she embraced the early wake-up time as part of the life of an international student in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng