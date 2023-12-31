Vincent Martin Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has said he is not scared of going into a boxing match with Nikki Tall

Recall that Nikki had earlier said he is ready to tackle VeryDarkMan if the activist is not scared of him in the boxing ring

Now, VeryDarkMan has accepted the challenge but with the condition that he must be provided with a Canadian visa to fight in Canada

Vincent Martin Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, said he would fight Nikki Tall in a boxing contest if he is given a Canadian visa.

VeryDarkMan made the statement in response to a boxing challenge thrown at him by German self-styled heavyweight, Nikki Tall.

VeryDarkMan said he would fight if he was given a Canadian visa. Photo credit: TikTok/@nikitallofficial and Instagram/@verydarkman..

Source: TikTok

Nikki had said N15 million was up for grabs as the winner takes home N10 million while the loser pockets N5 million.

But in a response posted on his Facebook page, VeryDarkMan said he is not scared but that the fight would have to be held in Canada before he would participate.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

VDM also said the money should be increased from N15 million to $100,000, which is about N89 million.

He said:

"I am ready if they accept my terms and conditions."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as VDM accepts to fight Nikki Tall

Peters Theresa said:

"Yes ooooo. Let them get you a visa, imagine coming to Nigeria so easily. My brother I support you go and fight him in Canada chop life small."

Nenye Angel page said:

"Hmm this barbie guy teeth go soon full ground. E be like say him neva jam pesin wey dey chop agbado."

Obinwanne Joy Okechukwu said:

"He will still learn the hard way, don't play. VDM I love your smartness."

Meggy Apih said:

"I support you with everything you need for the fight after the visa don come."

Charles Okocha fights with Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that after weeks of publicly challenging each other, Portable and Charles Okocha finally had their boxing match, with the singer emerging as the winner.

Following the victory, Charles Okocha took to his Instagram page with a video of how his punches weakened the Zazu crooner.

Regarding Portable's win, the actor claimed the match was rigged with an incompetent referee and declared a rematch.

Source: Legit.ng