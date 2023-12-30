Global site navigation

Local editions

"N10m For Winner, N5m For Looser": Canadian Boxer Challenges VeryDarkMan to Fighting Duel
People

"N10m For Winner, N5m For Looser": Canadian Boxer Challenges VeryDarkMan to Fighting Duel

by  Israel Usulor
  • A music artist, Nikki Tall has said he is ready to tackle VeryDarkMan in a boxing contest if the activist is ready
  • In a viral social media post, Nikki said a Canadian Olympic medalist will serve as a sponsor for the celebrity boxing match
  • Nikki said the winner would take home N10 million while the looser would pocket N5 million only

PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel