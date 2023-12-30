"N10m For Winner, N5m For Looser": Canadian Boxer Challenges VeryDarkMan to Fighting Duel
- A music artist, Nikki Tall has said he is ready to tackle VeryDarkMan in a boxing contest if the activist is ready
- In a viral social media post, Nikki said a Canadian Olympic medalist will serve as a sponsor for the celebrity boxing match
- Nikki said the winner would take home N10 million while the looser would pocket N5 million only
