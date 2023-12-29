A young kid strongly believed to be from Nigeria was spotted in a native cap when he appeared as a child mascot at a football game

In a screenshot trending on social media, the boy wore the Yoruba native cap on his Arsenal jersey

Football enthusiasts noticed the cap as he proudly walked hand in hand with Arsenal's midfielder, Martin Odegaard

Many football fans reacted to the photo of a boy who wore a native cap while appearing as a child mascot.

The boy walked onto the pitch with Arsenal's midfielder, Martin Odegaard, during their match against West Ham United.

The boy was spotted in a Youruba native cap. Photo credit: X/@jjomojuwa.

Source: Twitter

In the photo posted by Japhet Omojuwa, the boy was spotted smiling and holding hands with the footballer.

While the boy's name is not yet known, many football fans believe he is a Nigerian, given how he wore the cap.

Sharing the photo on X, Omojuwa wrote:

"You bet he is a Naija boy! Proud of him, his parents, sisters, brothers, uncles and everyone in their family. That includes their pets! Omoluabi."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as boy wears native cap to football pitch

@Ridwanullahii said:

"We can allow you to win today because of that boy."

@VjWale said:

"Nigeria to the world."

@NinoDelEspirito commented:

"With the way things are going globally, Nigeria might end up re-colonizing the world."

@TheBayoOfficial said:

"When I saw it, I knew he was truly Nigerian in every sense. Teach thy children the way of the nation so they can grow in it."

@pido4 commented:

"His name is Max Mickie-Fasheun. His father is a big Arsenal fan who follows the team everywhere. He's from Oyo state."

@mhuyil said:

"Only for Arsenal to make it a night to forget."

@SaeedAdeyemi said:

"I saw the boy too, I smiled. Sure, he is a Nigerian and a Yoruba boy in particular, sir."

NYSC lady entertains crowd with football

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady played football with impressive skills.

The corps member was in the midst of men when she picked up the ball and started to juggle it.

A lot of people watched her with amazement, while those who saw her skills online called her a baller.

Source: Legit.ng