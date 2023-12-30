A Nigerian lady shared her story of how she managed to live in the UK for three months without facing financial hardship

She said that food banks were a lifesaver for her and suggested that newcomers to the UK should check them out

She also revealed that charity shops were a great source of affordable clothing and household items

A Nigerian lady recently shared her inspiring story of how she was able to survive in the UK for three months on a very tight budget.

She had moved to the UK and had to face many challenges, such as finding accommodation, transportation, and food.

Lady opens up about how he survived UK.

Source: Getty Images

She said that one of the things that helped her a lot was the food banks that provide free or low-cost food to people in need.

She suggested that anyone who had just arrived in the UK and was struggling financially should look for the nearest food bank and see what they could offer.

