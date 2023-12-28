A beautiful woman has informed individuals seeking care jobs in the UK about available opportunities

In a recent TikTok video, a woman shared valuable information regarding care job openings in the UK.

The woman identified as @yhuudee01 on TikTok highlighted the presence of a recruitment agency called N & S, which is actively seeking staff members in various locations, including Bristol, Somerset, and more.

She explained in the video that interested individuals should contact her to obtain the agency's contact details.

Although she couldn't provide the agency's number directly, she assured viewers that it could be found on her Instagram page.

She said;

“There’s an agency called N & S, they are recruiting right now. Bristol, Somerset, a lot of places. I can’t post their number, and no need to send me a DM, just go to my Instagram.

"When you go there, you will get their number and send them a message on WhatsApp, when you send the message they will now let you know if they are in your city but I heard they are everywhere and they are really looking for staff, especially those that just came. Try it out, they might take you, good luck.”

Netizens express interest and hope in UK job opportunity

The TikTok video has generated significant interest among netizens as many individuals are actively seeking care job opportunities.

In the comments section, many expressed enthusiasm and gratitude for the information she shared.

Veraouse said:

“You are very helpful God bless u.”

@kennethappeh reacted:

“Pls can i have details about pmva training in Cardiff.”

@akinseyetomide reacted:

“My name is adeoba I need your help.”

Tumininu20K reacted:

“No location in Manchester sis.”

Kristo nti reacted:

“I can't find you on ig please.”

08037252770 said:

“Am interested.”

