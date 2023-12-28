A video of a Nigerian woman who packed a lot of food items when she moved to the UK has gone viral on TikTok

The woman displayed the food she brought with her, such as rice, oil, and other condiments

Many viewers commented that it was a smart move to get some of these foods in Nigeria before moving

A captivating video of a Nigerian lady who took a huge amount of food items with her when she relocated to the UK has attracted a lot of attention on TikTok.

The lady proudly showed off the food she had brought along, which included rice, oil, and various spices and seasonings.

Lady relocates to UK.

Source: TikTok

Many people who watched the video remarked that it was a wise decision to stock up on some of these foods in Nigeria before moving, as they are very expensive and hard to find in the UK.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments as of the time of publishing this report.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Martha reacted:

“Bring all your things especially your skincare ... pack as much things as u can con't listen to " you will find them here " they're expensive and u might not find them easily in your city.”

Adeolanifemi979 said:

“Please sis can you connect me with your agent.”

Iamdeinish23 wrote:

“How manage you carry all without custom.”

Gabby:

“But will they alllow u pass with them at the airport.”

Amobolangora12:

“Is it compulsory to tag the raw foodstufts?”

Source: Legit.ng