A young lady who lives abroad has come online to celebrate after she successfully became a citizen of Canada

She posted a video on TikTok showing when she walked in and collected her Canadian passport

After collecting it, she proudly waved the passport around and said it was like a Christmas gift to her

A beautiful young lady could not contain her joy after she became a citizen of Canada.

In a video posted on TikTok by Nikky Tee, the lady was seen when she walked into a building to collect her Canadian passport.

The lady was glad to collect her Canadian passport. Photo credit: TikTok/@nnikkytee.

Source: TikTok

Her joy knew no bounds as she rushed out of the building, saying the whole collection process took only about a minute.

According to Nikky, the passport came to her as a Christmas gift, and she couldn't be happier.

She proudly waved the passport around and said she could now use it to travel the world.

See the video below:

Reactions as lady becomes a citizen of Canada

@user9134776394662 asked:

"How many years those it take you to get your Canadian passport?"

@Faith said:

"Congratulations. I tap into your testimony in Jesus' name. I receive my US passport in Jesus' name."

@ako_sua09 commented:

"How I wish I could be like you."

@zebby and Clinton said:

"Mine will come soon by God’s grace! Congratulations to you."

@kiyemba ali commented:

"Congratulations my dear, it's not easy."

@Bibah_quality_hair said:

"Me and my children in future."

@Momo said:

"It’s actually cute. Same here. Congrats sis."

@Abiodun Emmanuel asked:

"How long have you been in Canada to get this?"

@Owolabi Rafiu Olanrewaju said:

"Congratulations, beautiful. I'll become a Canadian citizen in the near future, Ameen."

@hearty said:

"Congratulations ma, I connect to this grace."

@AllWeatherbarcel said:

"I tap into your testimony in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen."

Source: Legit.ng