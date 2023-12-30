"It Took Only One Minute": Lady Becomes Citizen of Canada, Collects Her Passport With Pride
- A young lady who lives abroad has come online to celebrate after she successfully became a citizen of Canada
- She posted a video on TikTok showing when she walked in and collected her Canadian passport
- After collecting it, she proudly waved the passport around and said it was like a Christmas gift to her
A beautiful young lady could not contain her joy after she became a citizen of Canada.
In a video posted on TikTok by Nikky Tee, the lady was seen when she walked into a building to collect her Canadian passport.
Her joy knew no bounds as she rushed out of the building, saying the whole collection process took only about a minute.
According to Nikky, the passport came to her as a Christmas gift, and she couldn't be happier.
She proudly waved the passport around and said she could now use it to travel the world.
See the video below:
Reactions as lady becomes a citizen of Canada
@user9134776394662 asked:
"How many years those it take you to get your Canadian passport?"
@Faith said:
"Congratulations. I tap into your testimony in Jesus' name. I receive my US passport in Jesus' name."
@ako_sua09 commented:
"How I wish I could be like you."
@zebby and Clinton said:
"Mine will come soon by God’s grace! Congratulations to you."
@kiyemba ali commented:
"Congratulations my dear, it's not easy."
@Bibah_quality_hair said:
"Me and my children in future."
@Momo said:
"It’s actually cute. Same here. Congrats sis."
@Abiodun Emmanuel asked:
"How long have you been in Canada to get this?"
@Owolabi Rafiu Olanrewaju said:
"Congratulations, beautiful. I'll become a Canadian citizen in the near future, Ameen."
@hearty said:
"Congratulations ma, I connect to this grace."
@AllWeatherbarcel said:
"I tap into your testimony in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen."
How to travel to Canada and give birth
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady shared tips on how pregnant women can successfully travel to Canada to have their babies.
Going to Canada to have a baby is attractive because children born in the country automatically become Canadian citizens.
The first step to having a baby in Canada is for the pregnant woman to secure a temporary resident visa, TRV.
Source: Legit.ng