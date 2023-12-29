A Nigerian man who picked a baby dumped by the roadside has once again shown amazing progress in her growth

Ben Kingsley Nwashara shared the latest photos of the cute baby on X and said she was attending a wedding as a little bride for a couple

The photos are a sharp contrast to how the baby looked when she was picked by Ben, who has been caring for her since 2022

Nigerians on social media are impressed by the amazing transformation of a little child who was picked by the roadside.

Ben Kingsley Nwashara, a compassionate citizen, saw the child where she was dumped in 2022 and decided to take the risk of caring for her.

The baby attended a wedding as a little bride. Photo credit: X/Ben Kingsley Nwashara.

Source: Twitter

The child was almost at the point of death when Ben picked her up and took her under his custody.

Since then, the child's fortunes have changed as Ben continues to give her the care she needs to grow and glow.

In new photos shared on X by Ben, the baby was said to have attended a wedding where she worked as a little bride for a couple.

Ben wrote on X:

"Guess who's doing her first little bridesmaid today? Ladies and gentlemen, meet the most beautiful little bride ever!"

See the tweet below:

Reactions as baby picked from the roadside works as a little bride

@AdenikeAwe1 commented:

"It’s the hearty laugh for me. She no get problem."

@sinaheart2022 said:

"She's so beautiful."

@LittleChildre17 said:

"Every time I see a picture of this girl, I believe more in miracles. I see what God can do. God bless you, sir."

@MasterBolaji said:

"She's got a beautiful smile."

@pinky_ruthie said:

"That's your good luck charm right there. God bless you both."

@iceybama said:

"Anytime I see this girl, I wonder the kind of hardship her mother would still be going through, looking for a better life. I pray she finds comfort as her beautiful daughter has. God bless you, brother, for all you do."

Source: Legit.ng