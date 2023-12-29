A business-minded mother surprised her wonderful daughter with a mobile home as a Christmas gift

Before telling her she is the landlady of the home, she asked the kid what she thought about the house

The kid cried for joy when she realised she would be the one collecting all the rent on the property

A mother surprised her kid for Christmas as she got a new home for the girl. She was not expecting it.

The mother (@mobilehome_mami) said when she was checking out the house for purchase, she sought the kid's opinion on it without knowing she would be the owner.

The kid cried after the house was given to her. Photo source: @mobilehome_mami

Source: TikTok

Rental property in America

The girl broke down in tears when the house was given to her and told she could collect all the rent.

According to the mother in a clip, she would be helping the girl make the home investment worthwhile.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tiien said:

"Lender vs landlord just taught me something."

Cindy-Marie said:

"My first flip was a mobile home, this makes my heart happy."

Chynnatown said:

"Setting your children for success is such a great gift!"

Truedat said:

"Now this what you call generational wealth."

CECE said:

"I cried cause im out here fighting for dear life since 18 and im 28 now. Your a great parent!"

Mimi said:

"This is what our kids need to be taught money management and entrepreneurship I love this.. congratulations sunshine."

Taraji'sMom said:

"I'm sick of crying on this app. I felt that for her."

chocolateraisin1 said:

"Now that’s a gift that keeps on giving."

Melanie Ann said:

"Aww mama you done good by your baby girl! LOVE this so much. Merry Christmas!"

DELABLU said:

"That's how u get ur kids to be a BOSS a real BOSS u go girl, great job mum."

Ja’Lyn Sanders said:

"This is what you call a LEGACY! I aspire to be able to do this for my children."

Mal said:

"I would honestly not even mind living in a mobile home, i kinda grew up in one and it’s nice."

Lady builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video of the house she just completed for herself. She said she had indeed tried to make something out of life.

The lady (@taiyeesefavourposed) stood in front of the building after it had been painted. To show people that she is indeed the owner of the property, she shared a photo of the signed land document in her name.

Source: Legit.ng