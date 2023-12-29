A Nigerian lady who had recently graduated shared some of the things to expect from a nursing school

She said prospective nursing students should expect tight schedules and changing demands

She also added that she had literally stopped making plans after she became a nursing student, as she had learnt that school might interfere with them

A Nigerian lady who had recently graduated from nursing at Bingham University gave insight on what to expect from a nursing school in a lighthearted TikTok video.

She revealed the challenges of being a nursing student, and how it had shaped her as a person.

She related her experience. Photo credit: @afenomi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said prospective nursing students should expect tight demands from their instructors and courses.

In a video shared by @afenomi, she explained that nursing was a demanding profession that required constant learning and adaptation.

She added that she had to prioritize her studies over everything else, and that sometimes she had to sacrifice her leisure time such as watching film to complete her assignments and projects.

She also added that exams were written frequently and that one would have found oneself often preparing for them.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nuella5161 said:

“I don't even tell people I am writing exams anymore or make posts, because l am literally always writing exams and it just seems somehow.”

Vee said:

“Emphasis on the exams and payments.... I have exams starting from January next year I can't even enjoy holiday in December.”

Maryam commented:

“I want more of this cause I'm still in 100 level.”

Nenny best commented:

“Please am about to write my senior waec and I want to study nursing, please i need your help.”

Ummeetah001 also said:

“You will be in the same class but writing council exams(RN, RM,RPHN) at a different time and year.”

PRECIofus:

“Please which university did you study nursing.”

Geramol:

“The last one hit me I overthink a lot!”

NurseDelia:

“Flesh and blood didn't reveal this to you, I saw shege.”

User449356920682:

“When studying nursing can you get time to work.”

Nigerian lady who went back to secondary school after having children starts university at UNN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman who went to secondary school after having her last child has started her university education.

The woman, Precious Chioma Ugwoke, went back to JS3 in 2018 after she had her last child, making a strong decision to complete her secondary education.

She successfully graduated from secondary school in 2022, and she had the desire to proceed to the university.

Source: Legit.ng