A trending conversation between a young Nigerian girl and her private tutor has caused a frenzy online

The conversation took an unexpected turn when the 18-year-old student confessed her feelings for the tutor

Netizens have been storming the comments section to share their thoughts about the conversation

The screenshots of a young girl’s WhatsApp conversation with her private tutor have been leaked on the X app.

In the screenshots shared by @oyindapenaddict, what started as a typical exchange about their lessons quickly took an unexpected turn.

Leaked chat between girl and lesson teacher trends Photo credit: Oyindapenaddict/X, SAMUEL ALABI/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

WhatsApp screenshots of girl pranking her private tutor trends

The student identified simply as Rachael said she decided to prank her tutor by confessing her love for him.

The private tutor, taken aback by her confession, responded with a mix of amusement and concern.

He questioned whether the message was intended for him, reminding the young girl of their professional relationship and the age difference between them.

She said;

“I know, I made my research and found out you are 25. Age doesn't really matter you know I don’t have a problem with it. You are so handsome not to fall in love with.”

Surprisingly, her private tutor also admitted to having some level of fondness for her.

He said:

“You this girl, Erm, I'm not supposed to tell you this but I actually like you too but I am way older than you and I am your lesson teacher. Besides I don't want issues with your parents if they later find out we are dating.”

Netizens react to WhatsApp screenshots of girl pranking her tutor

As the conversation spread online, netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@MISTERMARKI reacted:

“Imagine this wasn't a prank that is how he would've defile the little girl.”

@Duche said:

“The teacher is a peedophile.”

@kwame_aej said:

“Playing with your tutor, such disrespect.”

@Ailotweets reacted:

“Some jokes are not meant for men.”

@Sleemzyavil reacted:

“Private tutors need to do better."

See the post below:

