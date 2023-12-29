A Nigerian lady took to TikTok to share her joy after her family obtained their Canadian visa in just one week

She danced with enthusiasm, holding the two visas in her hands and displaying her impressive moves

Her happiness was evident as she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to move to Canada

A Nigerian lady could not contain her excitement after she and her family secured their Canadian visa in a remarkably short time.

She decided to celebrate the achievement by posting a video on TikTok, where she showed off her amazing dance skills.

Lady shows her visa. Photo credit: @missjayone/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @missjayone, she held the two visas firmly in her hands, as if to assure herself that they were real, and moved her body with grace and energy.

Her face was radiant with happiness and satisfaction, as she thanked God for the opportunity to relocate to Canada, a land of abundant opportunities and possibilities.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User3001546804140 reacted:

“Amen…congratulations ma.”

Funmidoks:

“One week?”

Olab Tripple:

“To God be all the glory, may his name be praised. It can only be God. I pray mine too come as quick as this in Jesus name.”

Modestemaura:

“Congratulations dear.”

Anasboatemaa:

“Amen I receive it.”

Mojisolakofoworol:

“Congratulations to you, amen amen.”

Leemah top notch:

“Pls I need ur help on this.”

