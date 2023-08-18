A lady who got a Canadian visa on her birthday celebrated and quickly prepared for her relocation abroad

One of the things the lady did was make a beautiful hairstyle before packing her bags and heading to the airport

At Murtala International Airport, the lady had an emotional departure as she bade her family farewell

A Nigerian lady celebrated getting a Canadian visa and having the opportunity to leave Nigeria for greener pastures.

The visa arrived in a sealed brown envelope on her birthday. She (@queen_dahchicq) jumped after she saw she had been granted a visa.

The lady rejoiced after getting her Canadian visa. Photo source: @queen_dahchicq

Taking flight from Nigeria to Canada

The lady made her hair days before the trip. She took her flight to Canada at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Her family members followed her to the airport to say their final goodbye. The lady had the best time with good flight meals in a TikTok video she shared.

endybabe3 said:

"Congratulations. I tap into your blessings."

Smoki asked:

"Please which agent did you use?"

Maaefya said:

"I tap into your blessings."

walters asked:

"Congrat's...Congrat's... Which city are you in?"

Symply_Sewa4 prayed:

"God remember me this year."

James lucky said:

"In jesus name i will receive my own Canada, congratulations."

user3530602290376 said:

"I received my in Jesus mighty name Amen."

adeshina151 said:

"Very soon I will be there by God grace congratulations sister."

Zealot said:

"Congratulations dear….I tap from your grace. I know I will receive mine soon."

Banyholar said:

"Congratulations. Mine is coming too on my birthday by God Grace."

GRACY_19 said:

"I don’t know why am happy despite not knowing you congrats sis."

Assumpta said:

"I key into this blessing. Congratulations."

Lady enjoys flight during Canada trip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty lady captured her relocation story in a short video as she moved from Nigeria to Canada.

Before her move abroad, the lady (@amieecole) went to a salon and treated herself well. She fixed nails and eyelashes.

Nigerian family relocates to Canada

Similarly, a Nigerian family of six landed in Canada, and the celebration of their arrival got one of them singing and dancing.

A video shared by TikTok handle @howtojapa, a man quickly ran down the road when the family with their kid arrived.

Source: Legit.ng