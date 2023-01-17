A video of a young boy, Rushawn, singing surfaced online years after he sang it and his life changed for good

After weeks of the video becoming viral, the original owner of the song reached out to him for a remix project

Speaking in an interview, the boy showed joy at the new turn his life had taken as he expressed optimism for the future

A boy, Rushawn, went viral many weeks ago when a video showing him singing Jermaine Edwards’ Beautiful Day song surfaced online.

The boy who was a kid at the time the video was shot is now much older and he had an interview with @kingston11antics.

He said that though he had always wanted to be a singer, he never thought his fame would come in such a way.

Rushawn shot into fame

For weeks, many saw his clip showing him singing in a classroom while in his school uniform. The said video was filmed many years ago, DanceHallMag reports.

Rushawn revealed that the owner of the song, Jermaine, already reached out to him and they would both be doing a remix of the track together. He is so excited about what the future holds for him.

Watch his video interview below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments and more than 90,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dessy said:

"Humbled and respectful man. Much love."

user5348511568424 said:

"Everytime I watch this young soul, I become emotional. God bless Rushawn."

Rita sasha said:

"I like the way he say yes miss."

Teacher Isonu asked:

"The boy has grown just few month ago?"

Afrikan Iegend said:

"Big love from Kenya, the remix is my phone incoming call tone....I listen to the song every morning."

joanwatson692 said:

"Heavenly father cover him with your precious blood Amen."

