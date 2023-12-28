A father helped his little boy set up the Christmas present, and he was overjoyed to see it working flawlessly

The son had been looking forward to this moment for a long time and could not contain his happiness

He expressed his gratitude to his father by giving him a kiss on the cheek which made his mother laugh.

The father must have spent hours assembling the Christmas present for his little boy, who had been patiently waiting.

He must have carefully followed the instructions and put together every piece with precision and care.

He was finally done and his son was present to see it. At first, the son’s eyes widened with wonder and delight as he saw the slender structure working perfectly. He was overjoyed to see the Christmas gift working.

He thanked his father. The father smiled and kissed him back, smiling with pride.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Daniel Williams:

“The only Dyson I can afford.”

Jade Davey:

“Wuite possibly one of the cutest things iv ever seen what a lovely little boy.”

Ciara McCann:

“The cutest video I have seen this Christmas.”

Michelle:

“Omg he's legit a carbon copy of him.”

Shelby Daniel:

“The little smooch , the happiness , the love , the joy , the feet not fitting in his pjs.”

