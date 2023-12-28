A young girl received a shocking surprise when she unwrapped her Christmas gift and discovered a stone inside

She clutched the stone in disbelief, wondering what she had done to deserve such a gift

A voice in the background told her that she had been naughty, and that was why she got a stone

A young girl felt a jolt of disbelief when she tore off the wrapping paper of her Christmas gift and saw a dull grey stone staring back at her.

She gripped the stone tightly in her small hands, feeling its cold and rough surface.

Little girl gets stone as a present. Photo credit: Getty Image. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons has no relationship to events described in this material.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared by , it appeared that a thousand questions raced through her mind.

A voice in the background, sounding amused and stern at the same time, told her that she had been naughty all year and that was the reason she got a stone instead of a toy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MissRiri said:

“Sometimes you have to catch them lacking so they know you’re actually willing to go.”

Eagleeyedball wrote:

“Her intrusive thoughts were saying, let me just smash this table.”

Missed_3pointer:

“When she grows up and doesn’t talk to you this is why.”

Glassinho:

“If you have to get to this point to prove a point to your child then it’s not the child that is the problem. It’s the parents.”

JaneTea4:

“I hurt for the part of her soul that was crushed today by the people who are supposed to protect her, to teach her and to lead by example. An apology to her would go a long way and teach you both a better way forward.”

Llizaswallace:

“If your child was that bad for a while that you had to present them a brick for Christmas because they’ve been “sooo naughty” I question your parenting and discipline ability more than the child’s behavior. Not every parent deserves a child.”

Nigerian girl gets emotional as her sister gifts her a new phone after 2 years of being phoneless

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that for two long years, a young Nigerian girl had to live without a phone, feeling disconnected from her friends and the world.

She had no idea that her sister had been saving up for a special surprise for her. One day, as the girl was busy cleaning the kitchen, her sister walked in with a brand-new phone in her hand.

The girl was so focused on her task that she did not see the phone at first until her sister called her name and pointed to it. The girl turned around and saw the phone, and her eyes widened in disbelief.

Source: Legit.ng