A serving NYSC corper, who was a young lady, revealed the Christmas gift she received at her place of work

She displayed the food items, which consisted of rice, garri, and oil, among other things, showing that her workplace valued their staff

The lady also mentioned that she had barely started working there for two weeks when she got this heartwarming Christmas gift

A young lady, who was serving as a NYSC corper, was overjoyed to reveal the generous Christmas gift she received from her primary assignment place.

She proudly showed the food items that filled her space, including rice, garri, and oil, among other staples.

The corper resumed two weeks ago. Photo credit: @fishfaith/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The food items showed how much her workplace valued and appreciated their staff, especially during the festive season.

In the video shared by @fishfaith on TikTok, the lady added that she had barely started working there for two weeks when she was surprised with this heartwarming and thoughtful Christmas present.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eni Dee reacted:

“The work will start next year.”

Cici Florence Omah said:

“On my way to take my share.”

Feranmiii wrote:

“Omo unna Dey enjoy o00, mine gave US two congos of rice.”

Simisola ifeoluwa commented:

“Where in ogun Abeg.”

Gbemmyw also commented:

“Please is there still vacancy for corpers,I'm currently in search of a PPA.”

Oyin_olami:

“Omo Una enjoy where we dey work one yrs we no see anything.”

Molola:

“Where is your ppa please?”

Corps member who was posted to NDIC gets free food, enjoys herself like queen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who got NDIC (Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation) as her Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) during her service year has made a video of what she would miss.

The lady (@kaykay_lord) took many shots of herself in the company's elevator. Her TikTok clip showed she had a nice National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year at NDIC.

According to her, the PPA also offered office dinners. Her food had both fruits and other amazing dishes. In a part of the clip, she ate her meal.

Source: Legit.ng