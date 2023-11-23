A Nigerian lady who achieved a first class in law while running a tailoring business became a TikTok sensation

The former University of Ibadan student balanced her studies and her passion without compromising on either

The video showed her receiving her certificate with a radiant smile on her face

An inspiring story of a Nigerian lady who juggled her law degree and her tailoring business and emerged with a first class honours has gone viral on TikTok.

The talented woman, who studied at the prestigious University of Ibadan, managed to excel in both her academic pursuits and her creative passion without neglecting either of them.

Lady shares her story. Photo credit: TikTok/@telotherbrand

Source: TikTok

The video captured the moment she walked up to the stage to collect her certificate, beaming with joy and pride on her face.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the directions below:

Lumeeh said:

“If you're good you're goodD if e Congratulatint Dey didn't Dey.”

KiekieFashion:

“On behalf of all the tailor association we are super proud of you.”

Serena:

“This is me currently in 5th year medstudent and sewing.”

Nadeshi Obed:

“Congratulations wow too difficult profession at a time,how did you do it “

Telotherbrandv:

“Sis it wasn't easy. I cried so much because I was deprived of sleep a lot. ButI made sUre I created time out of no time to study and pray.”

JanetEGW:

“My result was affected when I started sowing . Congratulations ma'am.”

Simply Mabel:

“I claim this too ..Congrats ma'am.”

