A Nigerian lady revealed how she aced the IELTS reading section in one sitting with ease and efficiency

She discovered from her own experience that many candidates did not prepare for the test in the best way possible

She emphasised the importance of timing yourself and assessing your performance before taking the real exam

A Nigerian lady shared her inspiring story of how she achieved a high score in the IELTS reading section in one attempt.

In a video shared by @ieltsamarachi, she said that she learned some simple and effective methods that helped her improve her reading skills and speed.

Lady shares IELTS reading secrets. Photo credit: @ieltswithamarachi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She also realised that many test-takers did not prepare for the exam in the most optimal way, and wasted their time and energy on irrelevant or inefficient strategies.

She stressed the importance of practising with a timer and evaluating your strengths and weaknesses before facing the actual exam.

She said that this way, you can avoid surprises and panic, and perform with confidence and accuracy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Meryljay5 reacted:

“I want to write , how do I go about it.”

User6198021733764 said:

“Reading is now 60minutes now.”

Sissyclassy wrote:

“I want to write the exams for French.”

Tabitha foods:

“I'm Treasure for God 700 Hello sis , God bless you . could you please put me through on how to go about it.”

Paa kwesi:

“Please I want to write how do i go about it.

Attehrexford 595:

“Is it really needed when going to abroad?”

Kingojoe:

“Study materials available for those who are going in for exam this month or next month inbox me.”

Nigerian lady in Canada shares tips to pass exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady in Canada, who successfully passed the IELTS exam on her first attempt, has shared her inspiring story and valuable tips with aspiring test-takers.

She revealed the effective strategies that enabled her to master the four skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking in English and overcome the difficulties of the language proficiency test.

In a video shared by @feyimac, she stressed the importance of thorough preparation, which involved practising with authentic materials, taking mock tests, and reviewing feedback.

Source: Legit.ng