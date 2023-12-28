Applications for the Canada Agro-Food Pilot Program will open on January 1, 2024, and Nigerians are qualified to apply

Through the Agro-Food Pilot Program, 2750 people stand the chance of getting permanent residency in Canada

The opportunity offered by the Canada Agri-Food Pilot Program is open to butchers, farm supervisors and other livestock farm labourers

Applications for the Canada Agro-Food Pilot Program are set to recommence on January 1, 2024.

The Canada Agro-Food Pilot Program allows skilled people to apply and work in the agricultural sector in Canada.

The Agro-Food Program allows skilled immigrants to work in the Canadian agricultural sector.

Source: Getty Images

Through this pathway, people skilled in the agricultural sector can apply for and get permanent residency permits to work as farm labourers, livestock labourers, butchers, harvesting Labourers, Labourers in food and beverage processing and more.

The program, which was introduced in 2020 by the Canadian Government, has been extended to May 2024.

A statement on the government website reads:

"We will be accepting applications until May 14, 2025. The Agri-Food Pilot helps address the labour needs of the Canadian agri-food sector. The pilot provides a pathway to permanent residence for experienced, non-seasonal workers in specific industries and with specific occupations."

Who can apply for the Canada Agro-Food Pilot Program?

The information adds that interested applicants must have eligible Canadian work experience, which is at least 1,560 hours.

Applicants must have received a job offer from an eligible employer in Canada and also meet the language requirement.

Also, applicants must prove that they have the funds to settle in Canada and must have finished, at least, secondary education.

The statement says:

"You must prove that you have enough money to settle in Canada. You’ll need to prove that you have enough funds to support yourself and any family members you may have, even if they’re not coming to Canada with you. If you’re already working in Canada with a valid work permit when you apply, you don’t need to provide proof of settlement funds."

The Agro-Food Pilot Program could accept an annual application of 2,750 applications, paving the way for permanent residency. Interested applicants should watch the official website of the Canadian Government from January 1, 2024.

