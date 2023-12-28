A Nigerian lady abroad has raised an alarm on social media after her landlady in Canada threw her things out

She returned home from school only to see her belongings outside and tried to be calm about it as she involved the police

Many people who watched the video took sides with her and offered solutions, while others spoke about the conduct of the police officers

Zainab, a Nigerian lady based in Canada, has cried out on TikTok after being sent packing forcefully by her landlady.

According to Zainab, she went to school that morning but got home to find her properties thrown out.

In a clip that has amassed over a million views, a surprisingly calm Zainab involved two policemen she found in the area to wade into the matter.

"I went to school in the morning and my landlord had thrown out my things by the time I got home. This was illegal and she is going to get what is coming to her," Zainab wrote.

Zainab said her landlady kicked her

Explaining to the policemen what happened, Zainab said her landlady locked her out and threw out all her things. She also accused the woman of kicking her with her leg.

"She locked me out, threw out all my things and then she kicked me," she told the officers while videoing.

Zainab revealed the landlady gave her a termination notice in the form of a letter sent on August 2, which was supposed to expire on September 30.

Social media users react to the incident

Pip Robins said:

"For anyone who does not know the laws in ON: a landlord cannot evict, only the LTB can, after a hearing has been conducted and ruled in that way."

Nike said:

"You don’t need to teach your landlord the rules, they will find out the hard way. Good on you for documenting this."

Lindsey Randolph said:

"Man I knew this wasn’t America just from the police officers. They were amazing."

Buenosnochesbeotch said:

"Please go to the tenant board and file a complaint. I am pretty sure a landlord can no longer use the excuse that family is moving in. Good luck."

Danielle Elliott said:

"This is why I love Canada. a landlord can not just write a note and say something they have to go through the proper channels."

