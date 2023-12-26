A mother decided to prank her daughter by telling her that Christmas was over, and she didn't get to participate in it

The child started crying profusely because, in her mind, she would be unable to take part in the festivities, probably with her new clothes

The video went viral and resonated with many TikTok users who confessed to doing the same thing when they were younger

A baby who thought she wouldn't get the chance to celebrate Christmas like others wept when she woke up on December 25.

The problem started when the child's mother, @akomanancy, decided to prank her by telling her that the Christmas festivities were over.

The baby was sad because she was told she woke up late. Photo credit: TikTok/@akomanancy.

It appeared the child woke up when there was still a little darkness in the morning, and her mother told her she woke up late, and that Christmas was over.

Thinking she wouldn't get the chance to celebrate like others, the baby burst out weeping.

The short video that captured the funny moment resonated with a lot of TikTok users. Some of those who reacted said a similar thing happened to them when they were children.

Reactions as mother pranks her baby on Christmas Day

@Dairo Boluwatife said:

"You don’t have to hurt me before you win."

@NABI reacted:

"Person wey don rock the shoe and cloth for dream."

@Omaegbu Praise325 commented:

"This brings back memories, they did me same thing."

@Joyce Phil commented:

"My mum did this to me and my siblings. Omo we cry tire."

@augustafredrick said:

"E be like say dem buy Christmas cloth, shoe, wrist watch and eye glass for her."

@Vanessa Ray said:

"This happened when I was a teenager. I wanted to go for 31st night but woke up the next morning. I cried no be small."

