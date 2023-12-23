A Nigerian lady, Akorede, who got a juicy job in the UK, got fired after she made a video boasting about it

The lady came humbled in another clip as she wondered how her company happened on the viral video

Many people said that the organisation is so strict, as some believed she should not have brought her employment news online

A young lady has gone online to narrate how she was fired by a company after she made a video about her job online.

Akorede, who had just been hired, added she had not even started her first shift when the sack letter came.

The lady boasted about working in the new company. The middle photo is for illustration purposes only. Photo source: @korrxss, Getty Images/Alexander Spatari

Source: TikTok

Lady lost UK job over video

In a previous video, the lady bragged about working in the company and the social status that came with it.

After Akorede had been sacked, the lady wondered who must have sent the company the video she made.

She said that the misfortune taught a valuable lesson about not sharing good news on the internet.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

AM said:

"I worked at harrods for a few months and it’s insanely strict, I left and it was the best thing ever!"

A.Cubez said:

"The way I spat my drink out."

shan said:

"Oh girl I’m sorry."

The lady replied:

"Thank you babe, it’s okay I’m all better now."

Fun size Queen said:

"Apply through an agency you'll be fine."

Ella said:

"U can tell from the video you was joking and just really excited x onwards and upwards tho."

tt said:

"Never let them know ur next move, sorry man."

karys_c said:

"People are very mean! Sorry this happened to you."

Sultana Bintuu said:

"God humbled you sis."

ma said:

"This reminds me of the tiktok of the girl when she showed her designer work clothes then she got fired."

Lady dating boss got fired

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady identified as @_boatemaa_x on TikTok cried out after her boss fired her.

She shared a WhatsApp screenshot of her boss's unexpected message after giving him a chance in her life.

Source: Legit.ng