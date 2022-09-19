A man has taken to social media to lament over how his Oyinbo landlady was in the habit of disturbing his peace

He shared a video of the woman knocking repeatedly on his door and then going on to throw him kisses

While describing her as a mentally deranged fellow, he vowed to move out of the house as soon as he can

A tenant has caused a stir on social media after sharing a video showing how his Oyinbo house owner pesters him.

The clip he shared on TikTok was captioned, "This is becoming a habit, I need to move out asap."

He said she was always disturbing him. Photo Credit: TikTok/@butisgegede

In the clip, the woman knocked on his door repeatedly as she greeted him despite not getting any response.

She kept on knocking on the door and afterwards blew him kisses repeatedly before leaving the scene.

In a subsequent video he made, the man said he hasn't been able to sleep well due to her incessant disturbances.

Watch the video below:

Joy Sbo Majola said:

"Move out, it seems she's got mental illness. I hope she gets help soon."

ThobileZwideh said:

"Hai mina I feel sorry for you, you better move out ASAP lapho ngeke!!"

Alma said:

" What's funny is that you didn't say morning back to her."

Shane Sambo said:

"What did you give her, this is definitely a ripple effect of something."

BitchImASecret said:

"Friend you need to update us every morning and night so we know you're alive."

ceda_boytjie said:

"I find comfort in knowing others have it worse. thank you."

Peace ☮️ said:

"She is crushing on u those kisses are not innocent."

