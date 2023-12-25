A hilarious video showed a Nigerian man who had worked as a POS attendant at a shop, boasting about his business

The POS man claimed that his POS was the best in the world, and that no one could compete with him

He also said that he had lived a luxurious life thanks to the profit he made from the business, which cracked up the people who heard him at the shop

The man is very passionate about his business. Photo credit: @anikyy04/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video showed the POS man speaking with a loud and funny voice, gesturing with his hands, and smiling broadly as he promoted his business.

The people at the shop could not help but laugh at his humorous and exaggerated claims.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hammedbasitakinku reacted:

“If government no give us joy we go give ourselves.”

Folorunsho shadrach said:

“Be like Shey I dey see this guy for Fuoye nah.”

Talkeer wrote:

“You nah don sabi am wella.”

Taiwo Toluwanimi:

“Advertising his bUsiness with joy.”

Kingholami:

“This is love ajeh this kind person I go dey like to withdraw from him.”

Bangerlee:

“Please lets tag monie point…”

Ajoke.ade31:

“If l'm not a Nigerian I for blame myself see happiness.”

Anie001:

“Imagine say na oku stress for uyo this guy dey.”

Olaitan:

“Wait ooo these are my pple right Ilaje costain.”

Sogaxstar:

“Is this not good morning? Mhs student will understand.”

UrisT:

“After studying business administration and ending up doing pos.”

Source: Legit.ng